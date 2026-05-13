WRC Awards Compensation to Barman Over Discriminatory Remarks by Manager

A 55-year-old employee with diabetes won 10,000 euros after the Workplace Relations Commission ruled that a manager's belittling comment to a customer violated his dignity.

The Workplace Relations Commission has awarded ten thousand euros in compensation to a barman who alleged that he was publicly belittled by his employer during a busy work shift.

The ruling came after it was determined that a specific remark made by a company director to a customer violated the dignity of the employee, who is a fifty-five-year-old man living with diabetes. The incident took place at the Hunted Hog bar located in Castlemartyr, County Cork, where the employee, Sean Murphy, had been working as a part-time staff member since September 2024.

The details of the case emerged during a hearing where it was revealed that on February 21, 2025, Mr. Murphy had been performing his duties for over five hours without a single break. His responsibilities included serving customers, clearing tables, and processing payments, tasks that placed a significant physical strain on him given his health condition.

During this high-pressure period, the company director, Barry Hennessy, addressed a customer who was waiting for a drink by stating that the customer should not mind the barman because he was not with it half the time. Mr. Murphy described this interaction as humiliating and damaging to his self-esteem, noting that he felt targeted due to being considerably older and less healthy than the majority of his colleagues.

He further testified that the lack of regard for his medical needs and the resulting stress led him to take certified medical leave starting in March 2025. In his defense, Mr. Hennessy argued that the comment was made in a jovial and lighthearted manner. He contended that the remark was simply an attempt to manage the expectations of a customer during a hectic service period and was not intended to undermine the competence or state of the employee.

The legal representation for Barcol Hospitality Ltd argued that the incident did not reach the legal threshold required to be classified as harassment. However, the adjudicator, Thomas O'Driscoll, disagreed with this assessment. He found that Mr. Murphy provided a clear and consistent account of the events, whereas the employer failed to provide a categorical denial of the facts.

The adjudicator concluded that the remark would be interpreted by any reasonable person as a comment on the employee's age, his ailment, or both. Consequently, the WRC ruled that the behavior constituted discriminatory harassment in breach of the Employment Equality Act 1998. Beyond the financial compensation of ten thousand euros, the commission also issued a compliance order. This order mandates that all managerial staff within the company must complete comprehensive equality and disability-awareness training within a six-month window.

This decision underscores the legal necessity for employers to maintain a respectful workplace and to provide reasonable accommodations and dignity for employees with chronic health conditions





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Workplace Relations Commission Employment Equality Act Workplace Discrimination Ireland Employee Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland's Most Stylish Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet for Platinum VIP Style Awards in 2026Get the lowdown on the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2026, including the winners' categories, sponsors, and partners. Discover how to vote for your favorite Irish celebrity or online influencer.

Read more »

Disabled Man Awarded £329,000 in Compensation After Company Launched Surveillance on HimA disabled man who worked for Pilkington UK Limited for over 30 years was awarded more than £329,000 in compensation after the company launched surveillance on him in an attempt to prove he was working while sick. The man, Alan Jones, claimed disability discrimination and successfully brought legal action through Thompsons Solicitors.

Read more »

2025's Style Awards Winners and Fashion on the Red CarpetThis is the text describing the 2025 Style Awards, including the winners, attendees' outfits, and a few nominees from the different categories.

Read more »

From visionary beginnings to the highs of 2026: The evolution of the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards'What these awards have become over the years is much bigger than just one night; they’re a real moment for the Irish business community to come to

Read more »