WRC Director-General Denies Alleged Remark About Civil Servant Interviews

The head of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has vehemently denied making a statement last year that two civil servants who advocated for a pay increase would never secure an interview while she leads the organization. This denial comes amidst an ongoing employment rights claim by one of the civil servants, an adjudication officer at the WRC. The tribunal is hearing allegations of discrimination, victimisation, and penalisation, potentially linked to trade union activity or whistleblowing. A key point of contention is the adjudication officer's failure to be shortlisted for a regional manager position, a decision his legal team argues was discriminatory based on gender. The WRC director-general will not be testifying, and a former WRC official who allegedly recounted the remark will also not be compelled to attend.

Audrey Cahill, the Director-General of the State’s employment rights watchdog, the Workplace Relations Commission ( WRC ), has issued a strong denial regarding an alleged statement made last year. A witness has come forward stating that Cahill declared neither of two civil servants, who had campaigned for a pay increase, would “ever get an interview” during her tenure. This assertion is central to an ongoing employment rights claim being pursued by Séamus Clinton, a WRC adjudication officer.

Clinton’s case is being heard under the Employment Equality Act 1998, the Employees (Provision of Information and Consultation) Act 2006, and the Protected Disclosures Act 2014. He alleges he has faced discrimination based on his gender, victimisation in relation to an equality matter, and penalisation, stemming from his activities as a shop steward or as a whistleblower, or possibly both.

A significant grievance in his claim revolves around his non-shortlisting for interview for regional manager positions within the WRC’s mediation division. Data revealed under equality law showed that in a competition for these posts, five men and five women applied. Only one male applicant, including Clinton, was shortlisted for an interview, while three women ultimately secured the appointments.

Paul Malone, deputy general secretary of Clinton’s trade union, the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS), described the shortlisting process as highly unusual, even unique, given the relatively small pool of internal candidates. Pat Phelan, head of human resources at the Department of Enterprise, contested this observation in his evidence, stating it was factually incorrect. He highlighted another competition last year where nine applicants were screened out before interviews, and Phelan characterised shortlisting as a standard practice to optimise resource allocation. He also pointed out a competition for assistant principal officers with over 70 applicants and a gender split, where ultimately 16 of the 18 candidates placed on the appointment panel were women.

Phelan emphasized that the department does not hire or promote based on gender but on merit, seeking the most suitable candidate for each role. Adding to the complexity of the case, Andrew Heavey, another adjudication officer, provided testimony last month. He recounted an incident on April 2nd, 2025, where a colleague informed him that Cahill had made “very upsetting” remarks.

According to Heavey, the colleague relayed Cahill's alleged statement: “All I ever hear about is internal AOs (adjudication officers), and I’ll tell you something else: neither Andrew Heavey nor Séamus Clinton will ever get another interview or any jobs in the WRC while I’m director-general.” When this alleged statement was presented to him, Phelan reiterated Cahill’s strong denial. Presiding adjudication officer Brian Dalton cautioned that Phelan recounting Cahill’s position constituted hearsay and should not be given weight, noting that Cahill does not determine who progresses in selection competitions and that Clinton is welcome to apply for any role.

Clinton’s barrister, Michael Kinsley, questioned Phelan’s certainty about Cahill’s denial, to which Phelan responded that he had directly asked her about the statement following the filing of legal papers by Clinton’s lawyers just before Christmas. Kinsley further indicated that an internal WRC investigation was initiated after the legal filings concerning whether Clinton had breached another individual's data rights. This arose from Clinton including specific data detailing the success rates of WRC mediators, including his own performance regarding female applicants for the regional manager posts and the non-selected male candidates.

Kinsley stated that his client has since had no further mediation work assigned, forming the basis of a new complaint under the Employment Equality Act 1998. Phelan’s response when asked about the seriousness of Clinton being removed from mediation duties was that he was unaware





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WRC Employment Rights Discrimination Whistleblowing Interview

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