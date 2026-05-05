Wu Yize Honours Parents in Emotional World Snooker Championship Victory

Wu Yize became the World Snooker Champion after a thrilling 18-17 victory over Shaun Murphy, dedicating his win to his parents and acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his career. The 22-year-old is the second-youngest champion ever and the second consecutive Chinese victor.

Wu Yize experienced a profoundly emotional moment during his victory speech after winning the World Snooker Championship , pausing to express his deep gratitude and love for his parents.

The 22-year-old, now the second-youngest champion in the history of the sport after Stephen Hendry, was visibly moved when BBC presenter Hazel Irvine prompted him to speak about the unwavering support of his mother and father. They had wholeheartedly backed his ambitious decision to move to a modest one-bedroom flat in Sheffield, England, to dedicate himself fully to pursuing his snooker dreams.

The weight of their sacrifice and belief in him clearly overwhelmed Wu, requiring him to take a moment to gather his composure before addressing them directly. He simply stated, 'My parents are the true champions,' a sentiment that resonated deeply with the audience, particularly his mother who was seen wiping away tears.

He elaborated on their enduring support, explaining that his father had been his constant companion since he chose to leave school to focus on snooker, and his mother had endured considerable hardship throughout the years, serving as his unwavering source of strength. Wu’s heartfelt tribute underscored the immense personal journey behind his professional triumph. The championship match itself was a thrilling and closely contested affair, culminating in a nail-biting 18-17 victory over seasoned competitor Shaun Murphy.

Wu demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, holding his nerve in the decisive final frame to secure the coveted title. This victory marks a historic moment for Chinese snooker, making Wu the second consecutive player from China to claim the world championship, following Zhao Xintong’s success last year. Beyond the sporting achievement, Wu’s win has ignited a passionate fanbase, who enthusiastically chanted his name – 'Wuuuu!

' – throughout his matches. Initially, Wu amusingly confessed to misinterpreting the cheers, believing they were boos. He was quickly informed by staff that the crowd was actually demonstrating their support, and he expressed his sincere gratitude for their encouragement, emphasizing a shared love for the game regardless of individual player preferences.

When asked about his immediate plans following the intense competition, Wu revealed a simple desire for rest, stating he was looking forward to a 'good sleep' after experiencing persistent nerves throughout the tournament. He described the past month as a period of relentless dedication and expressed immense relief at finally achieving his goal. Shaun Murphy, despite the disappointment of defeat, displayed exceptional sportsmanship, offering gracious congratulations to Wu Yize and his family.

He acknowledged having predicted Wu’s future success, recalling a previous match in China where he confidently stated that Wu would one day become world champion. While lamenting that this prediction came to fruition on the day of the final, Murphy emphasized that he had given his absolute best effort, playing his most skillful shots but ultimately falling short. He accepted the result with dignity, acknowledging Wu’s deserving victory.

The atmosphere at the Crucible Theatre was electric throughout the tournament, and Wu’s win is expected to further elevate the profile of snooker in China and inspire a new generation of players. The victory is not just a personal triumph for Wu Yize, but a significant moment for the sport as a whole, showcasing the growing global appeal and talent within the snooker community.

The emotional depth of Wu’s victory speech, combined with the thrilling nature of the match, has cemented this championship as a memorable event in snooker history





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