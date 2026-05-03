Wu Yize Takes Command in World Snooker Championship Final

Wu Yize leads Shaun Murphy 10-7 after a compelling day of snooker at the Crucible, marked by impressive break-building and disruptions in the arena. The young Chinese player is on the verge of becoming the second youngest World Champion.

Wu Yize has established a commanding three-frame lead over Shaun Murphy as the World Snooker Championship final reaches its concluding stages in Sheffield. The 22-year-old Chinese player delivered a captivating performance, showcasing exceptional long potting skills and composed break-building, culminating in a 10-7 advantage.

The atmosphere at the Crucible was far from serene, punctuated by disruptions both on and off the table. A female spectator was ejected from the arena after a disruptive incident involving an attempt to approach the stage during a frame, while repeated mobile phone interruptions plagued the match, prompting stern warnings from referee Rob Spencer and the removal of another spectator whose phone audibly rang out.

The initial stages of the final saw Wu Yize appear somewhat subdued, potentially feeling the effects of his demanding semi-final victory against Mark Allen. Despite a promising 3-0 start, Murphy fought back to level the score at 4-4 after the first eight frames. Murphy’s resurgence was fueled by breaks of 85, 90, and 77, demonstrating his experience and resilience. Wu, initially appearing uncomfortable, struggled with easy shots and hesitated to attempt his signature long pots, allowing Murphy to capitalize.

The 2005 champion even managed the first century break of the final, further extending Wu’s difficulties. However, Wu rallied in the final frame of the afternoon session, constructing a break of 91 and securing a narrow lead. This frame was marked by a degree of luck for Wu, as Murphy’s attempts to secure snookers proved unsuccessful. The evening session witnessed a significant shift in momentum as Wu Yize emphatically reasserted his dominance.

He began with impressive breaks of 82 and 103, extending his lead to 6-4. Despite a response of 75 from Murphy in the 11th frame, Wu maintained his two-frame advantage at the interval. He continued to impress with another break of 89, but Murphy managed to briefly halt Wu’s surge with a break of 70, capitalizing on a fortunate fluked red. The subsequent frames were closely contested, with both players trading points.

Murphy had a chance to reduce the deficit to a single frame towards the end of the evening session, but a poor shot allowed Wu to seize the opportunity, finishing the night with a significant psychological advantage. The match has been praised by snooker legends Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis, who highlighted Wu’s aggressive style and its potential to revolutionize the game.

Hendry lauded Wu’s ability to ‘play the game properly’ and confidently go for his shots, while Davis emphasized the changing landscape of snooker and the need for players to adopt a more aggressive approach to compete with the new generation of talent





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