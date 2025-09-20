WWE Wrestlepalooza Debuts with Action-Packed Card, Featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and More

WWE's inaugural Wrestlepalooza is set to debut on September 20th, streaming live on Netflix in Ireland. The event revives the spirit of ECW, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, and a mixed tag-team match with AJ Lee and CM Punk. The Women's World Championship is also on the line, and The Usos reunite to face The Vision. Plus, WWE announces a UK tour including the first Raw in Belfast.

WWE is set to ignite the global stage with its inaugural Wrestlepalooza , a premium live event promising a night of unforgettable wrestling action on Saturday, September 20th. The event, which will be streamed live on Netflix in Ireland starting at 11:30 PM, marks a significant moment for WWE , reviving the spirit of the original ECW series that thrilled audiences from 1995 to 2000.

Wrestlepalooza will emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, promising a high-energy atmosphere and a card filled with marquee matches designed to captivate wrestling fans worldwide. The event marks the beginning of a new chapter in WWE’s history, blending nostalgia with modern wrestling brilliance, ensuring a spectacular evening for viewers everywhere. Fans in Ireland, in particular, are in for a treat as they can witness the entire event live via Netflix, adding to the anticipation surrounding the debut of this Wrestlepalooza under the WWE banner.\The Wrestlepalooza card boasts a series of compelling matches, headlined by the Undisputed WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The rivalry has reached fever pitch following McIntyre's brutal attack on Rhodes, leading to Rhodes’s return and a championship challenge, guaranteeing a heated showdown between two of WWE’s top stars. John Cena and Brock Lesnar will also square off in what promises to be an epic encounter, as part of Cena's farewell tour. This marks their first match since 2014, with Lesnar’s recent surprise return and attacks further intensifying the rivalry. The event also features a mixed tag-team match pitting AJ Lee and CM Punk against Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Becky Lynch. The teams’ real-life relationship adds another layer of drama to the match, fueled by Rollins’s recent actions and AJ Lee's return to the ring. The vacant WWE Women’s World Championship will be contested between IYO Sky and Stephanie Vaquer, following Naomi's pregnancy announcement, promising a competitive showdown between two skilled wrestlers, adding to the excitement of Wrestlepalooza. Furthermore, the Usos, Jey and Jimmy, will reunite to battle The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The duo’s recent exploits alongside Seth Rollins have added further chaos. These matches, and the other planned events, promise a night of action-packed entertainment for all wrestling enthusiasts tuning in, offering a variety of thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments. The diverse card, showcasing a mix of championship battles, personal vendettas, and emotional goodbyes, is carefully curated to provide a fulfilling experience for both long-time fans and newcomers to the world of professional wrestling.\For Irish viewers, the excitement begins even earlier. The final Friday Night SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza will be available to stream live on Netflix at 1:00 AM BST on Saturday, September 20th. Moreover, the first Monday Night Raw following Wrestlepalooza will also be available on Netflix at midnight on Monday, September 22nd, ensuring that fans can keep up with all the happenings. Beyond Wrestlepalooza, WWE has announced the Road to Royal Rumble tour in the UK for the upcoming year, with its first-ever Raw broadcast from Belfast on January 19, 2026, alongside events in Glasgow, Newcastle, London, and Nottingham. Fans will get to see some of the biggest names in the industry, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and GUNTHER, among others. Pre-sale information is available on the website for those eager to secure tickets to these highly anticipated events. This announcement underscores WWE’s commitment to expanding its global presence and providing fans with more opportunities to experience the thrill of live wrestling. The continued efforts to engage audiences through live events and streaming services such as Netflix, highlight WWE's vision for a future that is both dynamic and inclusive





