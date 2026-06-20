Wyndham Clark Leads US Open at Shinnecock with Composed Play as McIlroy Struggles in Wind

Wyndham Clark built a four-shot lead at the US Open after a second-round 69 brought his total to seven-under-par 133 at Shinnecock Hills. Rory McIlroy overcame early momentum with a double bogey on the back nine, falling back to level par. Clark's recovery artistry and steady demeanor contrasted with McIlroy's wind-swept struggles, setting up a weekend chase at the historic venue.

Rory McIlroy faced challenging conditions during the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where gusting winds significantly impacted play. The Masters champion struggled with distance control on the back nine, going over the green at the 10th, 11th, and 12th holes and making bogey on each.

He briefly recovered with consecutive birdies, nearly holing his approach at the 13th and draining a 40-foot putt to return to two under par. However, a poor chip from the 15th green found a bunker, leading to a double bogey-the first in his group-which dropped him back to level par, seven shots behind leader Wyndham Clark.

Despite a steady front nine with two birdies and seven pars for a 33, McIlroy came home in 38 strokes, posting a one-over 71 for the round. He remained in a tie for 11th place, still within reach given the difficulty of the course. Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, seized control with a second-round 69 to add to his opening 64, reaching a midway total of seven-under-par 133.

This performance defied historical data at Shinnecock Hills, where only three players had ever finished under par in the previous five US Opens there. The USGA employed a cautious course setup for the first two rounds, especially protecting the greens from the forecasted strong winds that partially failed to materialize, allowing scoring opportunities for those who navigated the layout intelligently.

Clark, known for his unflashy, composed demeanor, offset occasional wayward drives into the fescue by conjuring imaginative recovery shots reminiscent of Seve Ballesteros or Jordan Spieth. He completed his first round early Friday morning after a 4 am wake-up call, then posted his 69 to build a four-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele.

Clark expressed confidence despite believing he could have reached double digits under par, stating, "I really felt like I could be in double digits, but you know, the great thing about that is I didn't feel like I had my best, and I still am leading as of right now. Hopefully I can bring my A-game on the weekend.

" He also addressed a lingering incident from the previous year where he damaged a locker at Oakmont after missing the cut, saying, "I've gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so. The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, what happened last year. I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident.

I really feel like I can show people that I'm fun and outgoing, I'm fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment.

" Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick rebounded from back-to-back bogeys on the 11th to birdie two of his final three holes, signing for a 70 and a total of 137 in his quest for a second US Open title. Schauffele posted a strong second-round 66 to also reach 137. Fitzpatrick acknowledged the challenge of chasing Clark, noting, "I feel like it's a golf course that can beat you up pretty quickly.

" Other notable stories included Jon Rahm missing the cut after a 78 following an opening 68, and Dustin Johnson's charge being derailed by bunker errors and a double bogey on the 11th, resulting in a 77 and a missed weekend opportunity





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Wyndham Clark US Open Shinnecock Hills Rory Mcilroy Golf Wind Conditions Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele Ryder Cup Major Championship

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