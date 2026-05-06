X-Sense Expands Home Safety Lineup with Smart Smoke Alarms and Portable Carbon Monoxide Detector

X-Sense introduces advanced home safety solutions, including smart smoke alarms with real-time alerts and a portable carbon monoxide detector designed for long-term reliability and ease of use.

The X-Sense brand specializes in home safety solutions, offering a range of products designed to enhance household security. One of their standout offerings is the X-Sense Link+ Pro Smoke Alarm with Base Station, a cutting-edge smart wireless fire protection system.

This system provides real-time alerts, remote monitoring, and seamless app control, making it a prime example of modern fire safety technology. The FS31 bundle, which includes three smoke alarms and a base station, is just one of several kits available, with options for larger homes requiring more alarms. For those seeking an even simpler installation process, the X-Sense Link+ Pro Smoke Detector with Base Station, part of the XS0D-MR61 bundle, offers magnetic mounting.

This feature eliminates the need for drilling, allowing users to simply peel and stick each unit to the ceiling with minimal effort. A chair or small step ladder is all that is required for installation, making it an attractive option for many homeowners. Beyond smoke detection, X-Sense also offers essential safety devices like the X-Sense XC0C-SR Carbon Monoxide Detector. Unlike natural gas, which has a detectable odor when it leaks, carbon monoxide is a silent killer—colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Exposure to this poisonous gas can lead to severe illness or even death within hours, with early symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea often mistaken for common ailments like the flu or a migraine. This makes a reliable carbon monoxide detector a critical component of home safety. The X-Sense XC0C-SR is a portable device that can be taken anywhere, whether staying in a hotel, an Airbnb, or a campervan, providing an extra layer of protection.

Built to last, this offline detector features a 10-year electrochemical sensor and replaceable AA batteries that can last up to three years. An LCD display shows real-time carbon monoxide levels, while peak level memory records the highest reading detected. An LED indicator provides quick status updates, and a loud audio alarm sounds if dangerous levels of CO are detected.

While the X-Sense XC0C-SR Carbon Monoxide Detector is a device one hopes never to need, its presence offers invaluable peace of mind. Priced at €18.99 from X-Sense, it is an affordable investment in safety. For those looking for a basic smoke alarm, the standalone X-Sense SD11 Smoke Alarm is available on Amazon.co.uk for just €14 and boasts up to 10 years of battery life.

The X-Sense XC0C-SR Carbon Monoxide Detector can also be purchased through Amazon, making it easily accessible for consumers





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X-Sense Smoke Alarms Carbon Monoxide Detector Home Safety Smart Home Technology

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