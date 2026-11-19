Donald Trump receives a warm greeting from Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, contrasting sharply with the frosty reception for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi amid ongoing diplomatic tensions over Taiwan.

On Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump received a conspicuously warm reception from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at the airport in Shenzhen, where children danced and waved pom-poms to welcome the arrival. This display of hospitality stood in stark contrast to the treatment afforded to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who arrived in the same southern Chinese city on the same day for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. While Trump was embraced by Xi, Takaichi encountered a diplomatic chill that reflects the deepening friction between Beijing and Tokyo.

Divergent Welcomes in Shenzhen Airport

The differences in protocol and atmosphere at the Shenzhen airport highlighted the varying states of Sino-foreign relations on this single day. Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump with a hug, a gesture that signaled camaraderie and mutual respect. Behind them, young students performed with enthusiasm, creating a celebratory atmosphere that underscored the positive nature of the visit.

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Conversely, when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Shenzhen, she was met by retired Chinese diplomat Zhang Qiyue and the Japanese ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi. Although China adhered to diplomatic protocol by providing a guard of honour for the Japanese leader, there were no cheering children or other signs of warmth on the tarmac. The absence of public enthusiasm and the formal, distant nature of the greeting served as an immediate visual indicator of the strained political climate between the two Asian nations.

Tensions Over Taiwan Policy and Economic Retaliation

The root of the frosty reception for Sanae Takaichi lies in her recent statements regarding Taiwan, which have fundamentally altered the diplomatic landscape. Since last November, relations between China and Japan have been in a deep freeze following Takaichi's remarks to a parliamentary committee in Tokyo. She stated that an attack on Taiwan would constitute a survival-threatening event that could trigger the deployment of Japanese forces.

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Beijing regards Taiwan as an issue at the very core of China's core interests, encompassing sovereignty, territory, and national unity. In response to Takaichi's comments, Beijing immediately demanded an apology, which the Japanese Prime Minister declined to offer. This refusal has led to a series of economic and social retaliatory measures from China against Japan.

China has imposed an unofficial ban on Japanese seafood and has actively discouraged its citizens from travelling to Japan. This travel restriction is particularly impactful, as Japanese tourists account for a quarter of all tourists visiting Japan annually. Furthermore, Beijing has restricted the export to Japan of rare earths, materials that are essential to the advanced manufacturing of cars and technology, thereby exerting pressure on Japan's industrial sector.

Diplomatic Interactions and Political Calculations

Despite the public tension, formal diplomatic interactions did occur during the Apec summit. When Takaichi arrived at the leaders' banquet on Wednesday evening, she met Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Although Xi smiled as he shook her hand and Takaichi appeared to speak to him for a few moments, he said nothing. This silent exchange underscored the lack of substantive progress in resolving the diplomatic impasse.

Takaichi won a landslide election victory last February and remains popular domestically, with two out of three Japanese voters believing she is not capable of improving relations with China according to a poll this week. She does not appear to be ready to apologise for her remarks, which represented a departure from Tokyo's traditional policy of ambiguity about how it would respond to an attack on Taiwan.

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Beijing has been ramping up rhetoric against Japan, accusing the Prime Minister of returning the country to the militaristic approach that led to the Second World War. China may have hoped that Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), known for being ruthless in getting rid of its leaders, would dispose of her in a scheduled leadership contest next September. However, Japanese media reported this week that potential challengers, including defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi and LDP policy research council chairman Kobayashi Takayuki, plan to support Takaichi. Their calculation appears to be that they have a better chance of succeeding her at the end of a fresh, three-year term.

Implications for Regional Stability and Trade

The meeting in Shenzhen offers a theoretical opportunity for some easing of tensions, but there is little sign that either side is willing to grasp it. The current standoff highlights the fragility of economic interdependence when political red lines are crossed. With China restricting rare earth exports and Japan facing reduced tourism and seafood sales, both economies are feeling the impact of the diplomatic row.

This situation presents a significant challenge for regional stability, as China and Japan are the two biggest economies in Asia. The lack of diplomatic thaw could have long-term consequences for cooperation on issues ranging from climate change to supply chain resilience. As the three-year term of the current Japanese leadership proceeds, the international community will be watching closely to see if any substantive changes in policy or rhetoric emerge from the current stalemate.