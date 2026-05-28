Yoga Meets Gaelic: Naoise Ní Bhrion Weaves Language and Breath into Spring Reflections

Columnist and yoga teacher Naoise Ní Bhrion shows how Irish phrases can transform everyday moments, from freckles to bonfires, and invites readers to practice mindfulness through language and movement.

Image.ie columnist Naoise Ní Bhrion, widely known on social media as @YogaLeNaoise, blends her expertise as a certified yoga instructor with a lifelong devotion to the Irish language.

In a new series she calls "Yoga and Gaeilge", Naoise argues that the words we speak shape the way we experience ourselves and the world. By practising asanas while chanting Irish phrases, she invites readers to discover a fresh sense of grounding, wholeness, and belonging. Her approach is rooted in the belief that language is more than a means of communication; it is a texture that can colour everyday moments with wonder and meaning.

When Naoise reflects on her own childhood, she recalls a time when she felt embarrassed by her freckles. A simple Irish expression - "púcaí na gréine", literally "little kisses from the sun" - transformed that insecurity into a source of pride. The phrase reminded her that the sun had deliberately scattered tiny blessings across her skin.

Each May, as the freckles reappear, she revisits the image and uses it as a reminder of the power of poetic language to reframe the ordinary. In the same spirit, she shares a handful of favorite Gaelic words and sayings that echo the spirit of spring, creativity, and movement.

"Solas", meaning light or glow, captures the shimmering quality of sunlight on the sea and the fleeting moments of joy that make us feel truly alive. "Seilide", literally "seal snot", is the humorous term for a jellyfish, showing how Irish can be both witty and vivid. The old proverb "tá scéalta ag na taistealaí" - those who travel have stories to tell - fuels her wanderlust and encourages others to seek adventure.

Naoise also highlights expressions that evoke communal energy and ancient tradition.

"Caos, rucht agus míchruinneas sonrú" describes a lively, chaotic merriment that often becomes cherished memory, while "tine cnámh" - bonfire - recalls the Celtic bone fires lit during festivals such as Bealtaine, when animal bones were burned to honor the changing seasons. She points out endearing terms like "bó bhig Dé" for ladybird, translating to "God's little cow", which imbues the tiny insect with a sense of divine sweetness.

A particularly resonant saying, "rud is annamh is iontach", means "what is rare is wonderful" - a sentiment that resonates in a country where sunshine can feel fleeting, prompting deeper appreciation when it finally arrives. Finally, the gentle reminder that "the hawthorn always blossoms again" serves as a metaphor for resilience: difficult periods will eventually give way to renewal.

Naoise hopes that her curated collection of Irish words and idioms will encourage readers to slow down, step into the "solas na gréine" - the sunlight - and perhaps encounter a few of those poetic blessings during their own daily practice





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yoga Irish Language Gaelic Phrases Spring Wellbeing Cultural Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Shows Little Interest in Quad Group Amid Shift in Strategic Focus

Read more »

Boyzone's Final Concerts Featured in New Sky DocumentaryAfter the success of the Boyzone: No Matter What docuseries, Sky announced a one‑off film, One for the Road, that follows the iconic boy band as they reunite for their last live shows at London's Emirates Stadium, exploring the personal drama and legacy surrounding their final chapter.

Read more »

Boyzone Reunite for Final Ever Shows in New DocumentaryBoyzone, the Irish boy band, are releasing a new documentary following their reunion for their final ever shows. The documentary will revisit past tensions and unfinished business while the band prepares to reunite for the last time.

Read more »

Ireland weather live thunder tracker shows lightning 'hotspots' formingIreland's record breaking heat is set to give way to thunderstorms, with Met Eireann warning of lightning, hail and spot flooding in several counties.

Read more »