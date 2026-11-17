The new Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim documentary You Can See Everything shatters Irish cinema records, outperforming major blockbusters.

The hybrid documentary You Can See Everything has achieved unprecedented box office success in Ireland, shattering venue records weeks before its official release. Directed by Lance Oppenheim and executive produced by Nathan Fielder, the film explores the fraudulent rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos. This surge in ticket sales defies industry norms for documentary films and highlights the intense public fascination with the subject matter.

Box Office Performance Surpasses Major Blockbusters

David Kelly, manager of the Light House Cinema in Dublin, confirmed that advance sales for the three-hour film have already broken the venue's opening weekend records. He noted that the documentary is outperforming major Hollywood releases, including Oppenheimer and The Odyssey. The cinema has expanded its Saturday schedule from three to eight screenings to meet the overwhelming demand for opening weekend slots.

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Across the Liffey River, the Irish Film Institute is reporting similar trends of intense audience anticipation. Programmer David O'Mahony stated that most opening-week screenings have sold out completely. He described the enthusiasm for this lengthy documentary as highly gratifying from a programming perspective, noting the rarity of such strong initial performance for non-fiction cinema.

Marketing Strategy By Distributor A24

The film's explosive popularity is partly attributed to a highly controlled marketing campaign executed by distributor A24. The indie studio kept public information about the documentary minimal until a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in early September. This scarcity of information created a sense of mystery that significantly boosted curiosity among potential viewers.

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David Kelly highlighted the effectiveness of this approach, stating that A24 initially announced the film would arrive within a few months without revealing much detail. The strategy succeeded in generating hype that has led to ticket sales comparable to the massive success of the Barbie movie. This contrasts sharply with the limited public awareness the film had prior to its Telluride debut.

The Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Case Explained

While many Irish viewers may know the story of Elizabeth Holmes through the Disney+ series The Dropout, the documentary offers a new perspective on her legal troubles. Holmes, along with her professional partner Ramesh Balwani, was indicted on fraud charges by a grand jury in June 2018. The legal proceedings culminated in a significant conviction for Holmes, marking the end of her high-profile business empire.

In 2022, a jury convicted Holmes of defrauding investors, though she was acquitted of charges related to defrauding patients. She was subsequently sentenced to a little over 11 years in federal prison. The documentary examines how the media and establishment initially hailed Holmes as a hero, despite her dropping out of college and making exaggerated claims about Theranos technology.

Nathan Fielder and Satirical Context

Nathan Fielder brings his background as a Canadian satirist to the project, known for his oblique and ironic approach to truth. His previous works, including Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, demonstrate his skill as an intelligent debunker of social constructs. The film aligns with his broader portfolio of exploring hypocrisy and the mechanics of modern media, as seen in his series The Curse.

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Lance Oppenheim joins Fielder with a reputation for acclaimed documentaries such as Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld. Their combined expertise provides a unique lens through which to view the Theranos saga. The film reveals how Holmes and her partner Billy Evans invited the filmmakers into their San Diego home just before Holmes turned herself in for her prison term.

Legacy of the Theranos Mythos

The documentary dissects the establishment's eagerness to anoint Holmes as an icon of the age. Before the fraud was exposed, Time magazine named her one of its most influential people in 2015, and President Barack Obama appointed her as a presidential ambassador for global entrepreneurship. The film suggests that her attractive presentation and compelling narrative masked the reality of her fraudulent claims.

This phenomenon of rushing to bestow accolades on charismatic figures without scrutinizing their achievements is a central theme of the film. It resonates with audiences in Ireland as much as it did in the United States. The success of You Can See Everything proves that there is a substantial appetite for deep dives into complex modern frauds and the media ecosystems that enabled them.