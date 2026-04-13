Young Forever: Unmasking the Anti-Ageing Industry

An unflinching look at the anti-ageing industry, exploring cosmetic procedures, biohacking, and the societal pressures to stay young, featuring interviews, observations, and ethical considerations.

Young Forever: The Death of Ageing? on RTÉ One offers a compelling and at times unsettling examination of the anti-ageing industry and the societal pressures that fuel it. The documentary, presented by Thomas, takes viewers on a journey into the world of cosmetic procedures, biohacking, and the complex psychological factors that drive the pursuit of perpetual youth.

The program doesn't shy away from the more graphic aspects of this pursuit, offering viewers a close-up look at procedures like deep plane facelifts, with interviews and observations, the show creates a balanced narrative that highlights both the allure and the potential downsides of striving to defy the natural process of ageing. Viewers are exposed to contrasting viewpoints from medical professionals, individuals undergoing treatments, and those who embrace the natural aging process. The documentary explores the ethical questions involved as well as the commercial incentives that lie at the heart of this billion-dollar industry.

The documentary includes a visit to the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, where viewers witness a deep plane facelift performed by cosmetic surgeon Richard Hanson. Thomas observes the procedure with a palpable sense of unease, reflecting the inherent vulnerability associated with such interventions. The program also delves into the experiences of individuals who have undergone these procedures, such as 55-year-old dentist Ciara Carroll, who expresses satisfaction with the results, and Karl Dempsey who underwent surgery at 16 driven by an early fear of ageing, highlighting the diverse motivations that prompt people to seek these treatments.

The documentary further explores the prevalence of cosmetic procedures like Botox, and presents the perspective of Thomas, who admits to regular Botox injections while simultaneously grappling with the societal pressures to maintain a youthful appearance. The show also goes to Miami, where it exposes the audience to biohackers who ingest expensive pills with the aim to slow the ageing process, raising thought-provoking questions about the ethics and impact of such practices.

Throughout the documentary, Thomas engages with a variety of individuals and perspectives, from medical professionals and those undergoing cosmetic procedures to biohackers and individuals who embrace the natural ageing process. The documentary includes the candid viewpoints of Cathy O’Connor, a stylist and founder of Women Unbranded, who advocates for embracing ageing. The program underscores the societal pressure on women to maintain a youthful appearance, and touches upon the issues of invisibility and lack of representation faced by older women.

The program does a good job of presenting the multifaceted nature of the anti-ageing phenomenon, offering insights into the industry's ethical and financial dimensions, as well as the psychological and societal drivers that contribute to the desire to defy ageing. It raises questions about the meaning of life and the value of experiencing the full spectrum of human existence, including the passage of time and the natural process of ageing.

The show ultimately suggests that the acceptance of ageing and embracing our natural trajectory is a crucial element of our humanity, and that without this, life might become meaningless. The documentary is a thought-provoking exploration of a complex and increasingly relevant topic.





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