Young Writer's Fantastic Adventures and Ghostly Encounters

A story of a young girl's imagination and her encounters with a ghost, published in The Irish Times Fighting Words magazine.

Scéal a scríobh grúpa a d’fhreastal ar cheardlann Fighting Words na Gaeilge ag an bhFéile Lasta, Siamsa Tíre agus Trá LíNíor thug a tuismitheoirí fiú amháin aon aird uirthi.

Gach lá, thagadh sí abhaile ón scoil, agus rachadh sí chuig a seomra leapa. Bhí sí i gcónaí ag scríobh agus ag léamh leabhar. Bhí sí i gcónaí ag cuimhneamh ar eachtraí fantaisíochta, ag dul go tíortha difriúla ag troid le dragain agus mar sin de. She was always imagining fantastic adventures, going to different countries fighting with dragons and such.

Bhí a fhios aici go raibh sé páistiúil agus dodhéanta, a bheith ag iarraidh saol lán le heachtraí, ach níor chuir sé sin stop lena cuid aislingí. She knew it was childish and impossible, wanting a life full of adventures, but that didn’t stop her dreams. Bhí an t-am is fearr den bhliain ag teacht, an t-am sin den bhliain a mbeadh sí in ann a cara a fheiceáil, taibhse Mhary Antoinette.

The best time of year was coming up, the time of year when she could see her friend, the ghost of Mary Antoinette. Sheas Valerie agus taibhse Mhary Antoinette lasmuigh de theach Valerie ag labhairt faoi na scéalta a bhí ar intinn acu. Valerie and Mary Antoinette’s ghost stood outside Valerie’s house talking about the stories they were thinking about. They then went on their way to their ‘annual children scare.

’ ‘Off we go, Valerie! I have something I want to tell you,’ said the ghost of Mary Antoinette... This story was published in The Irish Times Fighting Words magazine, a collection of stories, poems and essays by young and international writers.

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Irish Times Fighting Words Magazine Young Writers Fantastic Adventures Ghostly Encounters Mary Antoinette Valerie

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