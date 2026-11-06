Zak Hughes Jailed for Murder of Pregnant Sarah Montgomery

Belfast man Zak Hughes sentenced to minimum 20 years for killing his partner Sarah Montgomery and her unborn child in a brutal attack in Donaghadee.

A Belfast man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant partner, Sarah Montgomery, and the destruction of her unborn child. Zak Hughes, aged 29, committed the fatal assault at the victim's flat in Donaghadee, County Down, in June 2025. The sentencing took place at Belfast Crown Court, where the court addressed the brutal nature of the crime and the devastation left behind for Montgomery's surviving family.

Court Sentences Zak Hughes for Murder

Zak Hughes pleaded guilty earlier this year to the murder of Montgomery, a 27-year-old mother of two young children. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Denise McBride detailed the extreme violence involved in the incident. She stated that Hughes relentlessly and savagely beat Montgomery after she confronted him with his lies and deception. The judge noted that the attacker struck the victim at least 59 times, even after she screamed for mercy, resulting in the deaths of both the mother and her unborn child.

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Violent Attack in Donaghadee Flat

The attack occurred at the flat shared by the couple in Donaghadee. Montgomery had been heavily pregnant at the time of the assault. Hughes, who resided at Ardglen Place in Belfast, was the father of Montgomery's two existing children and the father of the unborn child. The court heard that the confrontation was triggered by Hughes's deceptions, which led to a violent outburst that claimed two lives. The brutality of the assault was highlighted by the high number of strikes recorded during the attack.

Judge Condemns Femicide and Deception

Judge Denise McBride delivered a stern rebuke of Hughes's actions, labeling the murder as brutal and completely unjustified. She emphasized that Montgomery was a defenseless victim who was beaten to death while pregnant. The judge remarked that the public was rightly outraged by the murder, describing it as another femicide in a long line of such crimes in the jurisdiction. She stated that Hughes's conduct had invoked the abhorrence of right-thinking people and warned that Hughes should not view Montgomery as just a statistic in the legal system.

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Tributes to Beloved Mother and Partner

The court heard poignant tributes to Sarah Montgomery from those who knew her. Judge McBride noted that everyone who knew Montgomery spoke loudly of their love and support for her. She was described as a much-loved 27-year-old who brought joy and happiness to her family and friends. Montgomery was remembered as a devoted sister, a granddaughter, and a great niece. The judge emphasized that the depth of friendship shared with her was significant, and her loss has caused serious harm to those around her.

Devastating Impact on Surviving Children

The sentencing process also focused on the long-term trauma inflicted on Montgomery's surviving family. Judge McBride stated that Montgomery's two young children will now have to live with the devastating impact of losing their mother. The children must grapple with the knowledge that their mother was murdered by their own father, Zak Hughes. This familial betrayal adds a layer of psychological harm that extends far beyond the immediate tragedy of the loss. The court recognized that the children will carry the weight of this violent act for the rest of their lives.