Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Donald Trump for calling Vladimir Putin a friend, likening the statement to praising Adolf Hitler during World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly condemned United States President Donald Trump for referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend, describing the remark as bizarre and historically insensitive. Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy argued that characterizing the Russian leader as an ally ignores his status as an aggressor and a killer.

Historical Comparison To World War II

Zelenskiy stated that it is comparable to claiming Adolf Hitler was a good friend during the Second World War, a comparison that underscores the severity of his disagreement with the American president's stance. He emphasized that while it is President Trumps right to say or post whatever he wishes, labeling Putin as a friend is fundamentally incorrect given the ongoing conflict.

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The Ukrainian leader made these comments while speaking in English, reinforcing the direct nature of his message to an international audience. He firmly rejected the notion that Putin could be considered a friend, citing the Russian leader's actions in the war zone as definitive proof of his hostility.

Origin Of The "My Friend" Comment

The controversy stems from an event that occurred a week prior at a summit in China, where Donald Trump embraced Vladimir Putin as a friend in person. Following this meeting, Trump shared a photograph on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicting the two leaders shaking hands.

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In the post accompanying the image, Trump titled the interaction with the phrase "My Friend," a label that has since drawn sharp criticism from Kyiv and other Western allies. This digital declaration of friendship between the two heads of state has become a focal point of diplomatic tension between Washington and Ukraine.

Eroding Bilateral Relations And Intelligence

Tensions between Zelenskiy and Trump have existed for a long time, with their relationship reaching a public breaking point in February 2025. During that incident, the US president publicly rebuked the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office, marking a significant deterioration in their diplomatic rapport.

More recently, the two leaders have clashed over strategic decisions regarding the war. Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for contributing to high energy costs, a perspective that Zelenskiy disputes. Furthermore, Trump has threatened to cut off intelligence support to Kyiv, actions that the Ukrainian president argues are encouraging Russia to intensify its attacks.

Ongoing Military Strikes And Casualties

Amidst this diplomatic fallout, military operations continue to escalate on multiple fronts. The Russian defense ministry reported on Friday that its forces struck a vessel carrying military cargo in the Black Sea. The ministry also claimed to have hit plants supplying the Ukrainian military in the Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Additionally, Russian forces reportedly targeted a logistics center near Kyiv, further disrupting supply lines. These attacks are part of a broader campaign that has seen significant damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and military assets throughout the conflict zone.

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Drone Attack In St Petersburg

The conflict has also expanded to targets within Russia, with drone attacks occurring on Russian soil. Local authorities in St Petersburg reported on Friday that a drone strike hit two districts of the city, causing structural damage and injuring one woman.

The incident involved an apartment building being damaged in the attack, highlighting the widening geographic scope of the warfare. These developments occur against a backdrop of strained US-Ukraine relations, raising concerns about the future of Western support for Kyiv.

Future Implications For The War

The divergence in views between the US and Ukrainian leadership poses significant challenges for the continuation of the war effort. Zelenskiy's public criticism of Trump's friendship with Putin signals a deepening rift that could impact coordinated military and economic strategies.

As intelligence sharing remains a critical component of Ukraine's defense capabilities, the threat of cuts mentioned by Trump adds urgency to the situation. The international community is watching closely to see how these diplomatic tensions will influence the trajectory of the conflict and the safety of civilians in both Ukraine and Russia.