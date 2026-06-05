Zelenskiy Proposes Leader-Level Talks with Russia, Citing Neutral Hosts and War Fatigue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for direct negotiations with Russian leadership, proposing a neutral third country as a venue. He outlined alleged Russian plans to extend the war and accused Moscow of regional destabilization efforts, while offering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange to kickstart peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed high-level talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia , suggesting a neutral third country such as Switzerland, Turkey, or an Arab state could host the meeting.

This comes as the conflict enters a critical phase, with Ukraine gaining battlefield leverage through enhanced long-range strike capabilities, while Moscow responds with intensified aerial campaigns targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. Zelenskiy stated that only leaders can resolve the core issues and called for setting a clear date for such a summit. He alleged that Russian intelligence indicates plans to prolong the war until 2027 or 2028, with increasing reliance on ballistic missile strikes to compensate for stalled ground advances.

Additionally, he accused Russia of attempting to draw Belarus deeper into the conflict and destabilize the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria. Zelenskiy highlighted the growing costs for Russia, citing drone attacks inside its territory, economic strain, fuel shortages, and the need for further mobilization. He claimed Russian casualties exceeded 30,000 killed or seriously wounded in May alone, a figure he said was supported by video evidence. Despite acknowledging Ukraine's own painful losses, he argued the casualty ratio remains favorable.

He proposed a full ceasefire during negotiations and an all-for-all prisoner exchange as an initial confidence-building measure. Zelenskiy also addressed the international community, stating that while some may hoped for war fatigue regarding Ukraine, the world is actually growing weary of Russia's actions. The statement appears aimed at seizing a diplomatic initiative amid shifting battlefield dynamics and calls for renewed global attention to ending the war.

The summary includes key elements: proposal for leader-level talks, neutral host suggestion, Russian long-term war plans, accusations regarding Belarus and Transnistria, casualty claims, ceasefire and prisoner exchange offers, and the narrative of shifting international sentiment





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Zelenskiy Russia Ukraine Negotiations Neutral Host Ceasefire Prisoner Exchange War Fatigue

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