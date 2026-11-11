Zelenskiy Sees Window for Russia Peace Talks Before Year End

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says a window of opportunity for Russia peace talks exists before the end of the year, as US envoys prepare to brief him in Dublin.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said a window of opportunity exists to make progress on Russia peace talks before the end of the year. He made the remarks in Dublin, where he is attending a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) hosted by Ireland as part of its presidency of the Council of the European Union.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to fly into Dublin on Thursday to brief Zelenskiy. They have travelled from talks in Abu Dhabi to Moscow, where they were due to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin before coming to Ireland.

Also read US-Mediated Talks Yield Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

Core Details of the Russia Peace Talks

Zelenskiy expects to receive briefings on the Russian reaction to matters raised during the Abu Dhabi talks, including the scale of prisoner-of-war exchanges. He is also expecting updates on the format for security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Zelenskiy also expects to hear about a possible energy ceasefire and a potential 'trilateral' meeting between leaders. He said he wants the US to provide 'very concrete' answers on security guarantees, and he stressed that it is 'impossible' for Ukraine to consider giving up the Donbas region as part of any settlement.

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Sanctions and Competing Positions in Dublin

Zelenskiy said work on sanctions cannot be relaxed. He argued that restrictions must cover individuals as well as businesses that supply Russia with components and equipment used in weapons production.

Although Zelenskiy made no direct mention of Irish exports of alumina to Russia, he asked all partners in Europe and around the world to focus on restricting Russia's weapons production. He described this as one of the best ways to push Russia towards real dialogue and real steps towards peace.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, after a bilateral meeting with Zelenskiy in Dublin on Wednesday, said any peace agreement must recognise the sovereignty of Ukraine, its territorial integrity, and the right of the Ukrainian people to determine their own future. Martin said Ukraine has been placed at the heart of the Irish European presidency programme.

European Voice and Ukraine Accession Talks

Both Zelenskiy and Martin stressed the importance of a European voice at the negotiating table. Zelenskiy said he wants Europeans to take part on an equal footing rather than sit on the sidelines, and he suggested the Americans are warming to this position.

Martin said European leaders will discuss who would represent Europe in peace negotiations at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin on Friday. He said he expects to be in a position to bring clarity on that question, adding that as much progress as possible has been made on accession talks.

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Martin pledged that Ireland will do all it can to open the two remaining negotiating clusters before its presidency ends. Zelenskiy called doing so by the end of the year an extremely important result, and said Ireland has always shown a full understanding of the situation in Ukraine.

Asked whether EU countries, including Ireland, should send back Ukrainians who have not completed their military service, Zelenskiy said there are complex situations around how people left Ukraine. He added that he wants people who are eligible for military service to return. Martin responded that the government does not envisage pursuing people in that context by sending them back, and said he does not think Ireland has ever been asked to engage in such a dynamic.

What Comes Next After the Dublin Briefings

The next concrete steps are the Thursday briefing in Dublin, where Witkoff and Kushner are expected to update Zelenskiy on their Moscow discussions. Zelenskiy said he expects to meet them the following evening in Dublin and wants them to arrive with specific proposals.

On Friday, European leaders are scheduled to hold an informal meeting in Dublin to discuss who will represent Europe in the peace negotiations. Ireland's presidency then ends, and Martin has set the goal of opening the two remaining negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession before that point.