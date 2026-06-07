Zelenskiy Used Abramovich as Backchannel to Propose Direct Talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to relay a message to Vladimir Putin offering a direct summit, but Putin rejected the idea. The backchannel effort underscores Kyiv's push for peace amid stalled US mediation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reportedly asked Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to convey a message to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin , expressing his readiness to hold direct peace talks .

According to sources familiar with the matter, Zelenskiy sought to demonstrate Ukraine's seriousness about negotiations even as the United States, a key mediator, is distracted by the war in the Middle East. The request, made in late May, aimed to arrange the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kyiv hopes that its success in halting Russia's offensive, combined with long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, will increase pressure for an immediate ceasefire. However, Putin remains confident that Russia's superior resources will eventually wear down Ukrainian resistance. During a recent economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin confirmed meeting with a businessman-later identified as Abramovich-and stated he saw no point in meeting Zelenskiy, adding that the only purpose would be for Ukraine to stop the advance of Russian forces.

Abramovich, a sanctioned billionaire, has acted as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine since the early weeks of the war. He helped broker the Istanbul negotiations in March 2022, which collapsed after allegations of Russian war crimes, and later facilitated the Black Sea grain deal. While his role has diminished since direct US-Russia talks began, he remains involved in prisoner exchanges and other bilateral discussions.

Sources close to Abramovich describe him as the only Russian both sides tolerate, noting his ability to get along with everyone. Zelenskiy's overture via Abramovich echoes a public letter he posted on his presidential website on Thursday, in which he proposed a ceasefire and direct talks while taunting Putin over battlefield losses and drone strikes on St. Petersburg.

However, the private message was reportedly less antagonistic in tone. Two senior Ukrainian officials confirmed the backchannel, though the president's office declined to comment. The Kremlin and Abramovich's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. The Ukrainian leader continues to push for a summit despite stalled US-led peace efforts.

A person close to Zelenskiy said nothing substantial is expected before the end of summer, noting that Washington's focus on Iran and Moscow's overconfidence have hindered progress. Abramovich reportedly refers to Zelenskiy's persistence as the captain's competition, a reference to the comedy show KVN, implying the Ukrainian president believes his personal charisma can resolve the conflict-a strategy that fails to resonate with Putin or Trump.

The standoff highlights the deep impasse as the war grinds into its fourth year, with both sides entrenched in their positions





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