Zverev Advances to Last 16 After Late-Night Victory Over Halys at French Open

Alexander Zverev overcame a third-set wobble to defeat Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in a late-night match at the French Open, becoming the top seed remaining after Jannik Sinner's exit.

Alexander Zverev brought the curtain down on a dramatic Friday at the French Open with a late-night 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over local hope Quentin Halys , reaching a suddenly star-shorn last 16.

The match on Court Philippe Chatrier started under the evening sky and ended just after midnight, with Zverev showcasing his powerful baseline game and resilience under pressure. Zverev broke veteran Halys in the Frenchman's first service game in all four sets, establishing early dominance. He collected a second break to seal the first two sets, moving efficiently through the first hour of play.

However, with a wide-open draw beckoning after the exits of top seeds Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Zverev wobbled in the third set. Roared on by the late-night crowd, 90th-ranked Halys, who is from the Roland Garros neighborhood, fought back with aggressive returns and clever drop shots. As the clock passed midnight, Halys forced a fourth set by taking the third 7-5, energizing the remaining spectators.

Zverev, ranked third in the world but seeded second at Roland Garros after reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew, regained his composure in the fourth. He jumped to a 3-0 lead and then broke Halys in a marathon eighth game, which featured six deuces and three break points saved by Halys before Zverev finally converted. The German closed out the match in three hours and 10 minutes, letting out a roar of relief.

I knew I just had to stay with my game and I'm going to get my chances, and in the fourth set I did, said Zverev. I'm very happy I could finish it at 1am not 3am. The 29-year-old German became the top seed still standing after Jannik Sinner lost the night before to a resurgent veteran.

On Friday, Zverev's match followed the dramatic five-set come-from-behind victory by 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca over Novak Djokovic, which sent shockwaves through the tournament. At the start of the evening, the remaining men had 24 Grand Slam singles titles between them - all of them owned by the 39-year-old Serbian. With Djokovic and Sinner out, the draw has opened up significantly.

Of the last 16, only Zverev and Norwegian Casper Ruud have even appeared in a Grand Slam final - losing three each. This presents a golden opportunity for Zverev to capture his first major title, having come close at the 2020 US Open and 2024 Australian Open.

In the next round, when the heatwave that has played such a role in roiling the draw is expected to have passed, Zverev will play 106th-ranked Dutchman Jesper de Jong, who upset 13th seed Karen Khachanov in five sets. De Jong, a qualifier, has shown strong form on clay and will be confident after his biggest career win. Zverev is wary but focused. I hope to give myself the chance to win all the matches I play, he said.

The path to the final now looks favorable for Zverev, with no top-10 players left in his quarter. However, he must maintain his concentration and avoid the lapses that cost him the third set against Halys. The French Open crowd, known for its late-night fervor, will likely continue to support underdogs, but Zverev's experience and power should serve him well as he seeks to become the first German man to win Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996.

The tournament continues to deliver surprises, and Zverev's journey is one to watch





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